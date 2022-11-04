South Africa

No Cape Town berthing request (yet) for Russian superyacht

04 November 2022 - 16:31
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
The 141m superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov, in Hong Kong on October 20 2022.
Image: Donny Kwok/Reuters

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) says there has been no berthing request for Russian superyacht Nord, which was reportedly scheduled to arrive in Cape Town next week.

The $500m (about R9bn) superyacht is said to be owned by Russian steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the UN. 

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, which manages a private marina inside the Port of Cape Town, has also not received a request, it confirmed this week.

News of the 141m superyacht’s impending arrival in the city caused a political stir last week when Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called for the vessel to be blocked on moral grounds. However, the presidency subsequently insisted it had no right to do so due to South Africa's neutral stance regarding Russia’s war with Ukraine.

South Africa, Russia and China are also involved in a joint naval training exercise in Durban, provoking further criticism from those who believe the country should oppose Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

“According to the standard shipping process, TNPA must receive a notification of arrival from a vessel agent 72 hours prior to the estimated time of arrival, which allows TNPA and other shipping authorities to process the berthing request and the necessary clearances,” TNPA said.

Foreign media reports last month said after departing from Hong Kong, the vessel registered that it expected to arrive in Cape Town on November 9. However, subsequent reports suggested its location transponders had been switched off, cloaking its movements.

TimesLIVE

