“Football without the fans doesn’t mean anything to me,” said Folz. “So, they’re part of the team and when we play we play for them. Every effort, every extra run, every little moment we need to push to give us more edge is for them.
“I know the stadium will be filled with Pirates fans, but I know our fans will also be there and I assure you they’re going to make noise as well and we’re going to hear them as well.
“My point is it’s our day and we’re going to get the win and get that trophy; the trophy is not for me and it’s not for the players. Yes, we’re going to be the actors, but with a potential to bring it to the club.
“But the trophy is for the fans, if we win it. We’ll give it our best and if our best is to get us to the win, we will be happy for them.”
'We'll win the trophy for our fans': Folz
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz says winning the MTN8 will be more important for Usuthu supporters than himself and the players.
The 32-year-old French-born coach, who was an unknown quantity in South Africa before joining Marumo Gallants at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign, had a stint at the Township Rollers of Botswana before coming to South Africa where he is now on the verge of winning his first major trophy as coach at the highest level.
But how will Folz rank winning the trophy in his achievements if Usuthu beat Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday? Folz said the trophy will not be for him but the club's fans.
“It comes secondary, honestly. My personal achievement comes in second place.
“I put the club, the fans, the history of what it means for the people of the region first. My personal case comes third, if not fourth, fifth or whatever in the ranking. But definitely not first in a sense that players and coaches come and go.
“Yes, you must leave a mark at the club and if you can win the trophy and your name in the history books and everything, but at the end of the day you don’t do that for yourself. You’re looking to bring joy and happiness to the people.
“It’s the nature of sports and it also brings people together in that type of event and bring that happiness and joy. I’m being very honest when I say my personal case doesn’t even cross my mind at this moment.
"I’m focusing on the task and making sure the boys are focused on the task and that’s all that matters.
“The only thing I can say is we’ll give everything we have to make sure we’re the best team on that field and if everything is done and executed as I want, we’ll be the ones lifting the trophy.”
AmaZulu have endured a spell of 30 years without winning a trophy. The 1992 Coca-Cola Cup won by Clive Barker is the only trophy Usuthu have won, alongside the league title in 1972.
Folz said Usuthu fans will make enough noise on Saturday to inspire the players to perform.
