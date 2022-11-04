South Africa

Sahpra investigating Tembisa Hospital procurement of health products

04 November 2022 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
Sahpra says Tembisa Hospital's CEO is co-operating while it works with the police and Special Investigating Unit. File photo.
Sahpra says Tembisa Hospital's CEO is co-operating while it works with the police and Special Investigating Unit. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices at Tembisa Hospital, in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The authority said the facility's CEO is co-operating with Sahpra officials, who are also working with police and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“Sahpra holds public safety as an important cornerstone as part of its mandate. Any transgression in terms of unethical conduct and compromising public safety will be taken seriously and fully investigated.

“Sahpra works alongside law-enforcement agencies to ensure any perpetrators face the consequences of their actions,” said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

The hospital has been in the spotlight since health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder. She flagged “dubious payments” amounting to more than R850m.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran’s did not die in vein.
Politics
1 day ago

In the hot seat: new Gauteng health MEC responds to 10 questions from Spotlight

Hospital infrastructure, healthworkers' wellbeing, Life Esidimeni, Babita Deokaran: Q&A with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
News
1 week ago

More than a year to go before access to all areas of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says all areas of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will be available by December next ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended as SIU begins probe

The Gauteng government on Friday placed Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi on precautionary ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant