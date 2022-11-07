South Africa

Bail denied for alleged killer of German tourist

07 November 2022 - 16:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Bail was on Monday denied to Napoleon Nyalunga, who is accused of killing a German tourist.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to Napoleon Nyalunga, the man accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr.

Nyalunga faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

Last month four German tourists were attacked by a group of men on Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga. The victims' vehicle was stopped by the assailants who ordered them to open the doors. When they refused, one of the assailants fatally shot the driver.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Nyalunga.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the court found the accused failed to prove exceptional circumstances which permit his release on bail.

“The matter was postponed to January 24 for further investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

