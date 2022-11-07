India coach Dravid thrilled with ‘phenomenal’ Mumbai magician Yadav

India's rout of Zimbabwe at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday may have lacked for drama but Suryakumar Yadav ensured most of the 82,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground went home happy by putting on a show with the bat.

The Mumbai magician gave another clinic in range-hitting as he blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls in the 71-run trouncing that booked India a semifinal against England.

With 225 runs, Yadav is now second only to team mate Virat Kohli (246) in the tournament's runs-list for players who competed only in the Super 12 phase.

His strike rate of 193.96 leaves everyone in the shade, though, and will give England's bowlers plenty of food for thought ahead of Thursday's semifinal in Adelaide.

It's no mean feat to hit a six at the huge Melbourne Cricket Ground but Yadav sent four of them sailing over the ropes, including an outrageous ramp off a wide full toss off the final ball from Richard Ngarava.

It left India's huge army of supporters jumping in the terraces and coach Rahul Dravid reaching for superlatives.