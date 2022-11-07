DA Mpumalanga leader and MPL Jane Sithole said: “Several learners in KwaGuqa were unable to reach their examination centres as roads were blocked with burning tires and stones.”
Emalahleni residents protest as municipality says power crisis may be resolved by Christmas
Image: Screengrab/ Johnny Seloane
After three weeks of no power for about 20,000 KwaGuqa new extensions residents, the Emalahleni municipality on Monday said it will take about six weeks to restore electricity in the area.
Mayor Conny Nkalitshana said this is an improvement as residents had previously been told it would take 16 weeks for power to be restored after extensive damage to a transformer.
Nkalitshana said a new transformer had been sourced.
Speaking to Emalahleni FM on Monday, Nkalitshana said her executive called a special council meeting on Thursday and requested it to permit the executive to buy a transformer from the Mbombela local municipality.
'It's total darkness!': residents in parts of Emalahleni may spend Christmas in the dark due to damaged transformer
Nkalitshana said after the transformer had been sourced, the estimated 16 weeks to restore power will be reduced.
“The only thing we need after getting the transformer, we must get the spares so that it is prepared and ready to work. We will not be able to get it to work at the same time. It will take us four to six weeks. The time has been reduced.”
She had seen videos of people stealing cables.
“As mayor I am not happy. I know there are children writing exams who need electricity; there are people who rely on oxygen. Those people are a priority. People should not allow thieves to steal cables.”
On Monday, the KwaGuqa area came to a standstill as scores of community members blockaded the N4 which runs alongside the township.
DA Mpumalanga leader and MPL Jane Sithole said: “Several learners in KwaGuqa were unable to reach their examination centres as roads were blocked with burning tires and stones.”
She said the frustration of residents, who were told two weeks ago they could be without power until February, was justified.
“The prospect of households being subject to power outages for 16 weeks is unacceptable. Therefore, it is understandable that residents are expressing their dissatisfaction through a protest. However, a peaceful protest would have been ideal.
“Schoolchildren walking to school and travelling in transport should have been exempted from this strike for them to reach their destination.”
The department of education made alternative arrangements for pupils affected by the strike and allowed them to write their exams at their nearest school.
“The department should further ensure that no learner is left behind and affected academically. The municipality should also take responsibility and provide effective planning, operations and maintenance of their infrastructure. School learners cannot be caught between the municipality’s shortcomings and resentful community members.”
