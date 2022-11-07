KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed the incident happened on a road between the Hilltop and Mpila sections of the reserve.
“I can confirm the incident occurred on a road inside the park. We caution people against getting out of their vehicles, no matter how tense the situation. If you find yourself in such a situation, do not jump out the car or venture into the bush. You could face far worse animals, such as a lion,” he said.
Mntambo said according to their knowledge no-one was injured. He could not provide details of the man's identity.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter
Image: Screenshot
A man jumped out of a car and ran into the bush after a tense encounter with an elephant bull in Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
A video on social media shows a man jumping out the passenger side of a white Toyota Camry when the bull, which appears to be agitated, approaches the vehicle.
A family a short distance away captured the incident on camera.
TimesLIVE
