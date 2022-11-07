South Africa

WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter

07 November 2022 - 15:54
A man alights from the passenger side of a car in Hluhluwe Game Reserve after a hair-raising encounter with an elephant bull.
Image: Screenshot

A man jumped out of a car and ran into the bush after a tense encounter with an elephant bull in Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. 

A video on social media shows a man jumping out the passenger side of a white Toyota Camry when the bull, which appears to be agitated, approaches the vehicle. 

A family a short distance away captured the incident on camera. 

KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed the incident happened on a road between the Hilltop and Mpila sections of the reserve. 

“I can confirm the incident occurred on a road inside the park. We caution people against getting out of their vehicles, no matter how tense the situation. If you find yourself in such a situation, do not jump out the car or venture into the bush. You could face far worse animals, such as a lion,” he said.

Mntambo said according to their knowledge no-one was injured. He could not provide details of the man's identity. 

