Human-wildlife clashes leave communities in fear
Communities outside two big game parks pay the price of broken fences
11 September 2022 - 00:00
Cattle-killing lions spread fear among farmers, an enraged white rhino charges a woman and a rogue leopard attacks villagers — these are some of the ordeals experienced in recent months by communities on the borders of two major game reserves. ..
Human-wildlife clashes leave communities in fear
Communities outside two big game parks pay the price of broken fences
Cattle-killing lions spread fear among farmers, an enraged white rhino charges a woman and a rogue leopard attacks villagers — these are some of the ordeals experienced in recent months by communities on the borders of two major game reserves. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos