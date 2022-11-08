South Africa

Eskom enforces power cuts from 9am

08 November 2022 - 06:45 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding will be implemented through the day on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday.

This is until further notice, Eskom said.

“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.”

Eskom had anticipated being able to limit load-shedding to the evening cycle this week.

TimesLIVE

