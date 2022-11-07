The US state department designated four members of an alleged Islamic State cell in South Africa and eight companies run or controlled by them for providing support to the terrorist group.
The state department said Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar are associates of Treasury-designated ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer, who continues to pursue the organisation’s objectives in Southern Africa and express the will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies.
“Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region,” Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
The step comes almost two weeks after the US embassy warned that there’s a risk of a terror attack in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, without providing more information.
Islamic State previously threatened to attack South Africa for its involvement in a counterinsurgency operation in neighbouring Mozambique, where the Islamist militants have been carrying out attacks since 2017. South Africa is part of the 16-member Southern African Development Community economic bloc that deployed forces last year to help the Mozambican government quell the violence.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
US sanctions four members of alleged 'ISIS cell' in Durban
Image: Bloomberg
The US state department designated four members of an alleged Islamic State cell in South Africa and eight companies run or controlled by them for providing support to the terrorist group.
The state department said Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar are associates of Treasury-designated ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer, who continues to pursue the organisation’s objectives in Southern Africa and express the will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies.
“Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region,” Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
The step comes almost two weeks after the US embassy warned that there’s a risk of a terror attack in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, without providing more information.
Islamic State previously threatened to attack South Africa for its involvement in a counterinsurgency operation in neighbouring Mozambique, where the Islamist militants have been carrying out attacks since 2017. South Africa is part of the 16-member Southern African Development Community economic bloc that deployed forces last year to help the Mozambican government quell the violence.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MORE:
I’m broke, says Durban tycoon accused by US of funding Isis
SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists
SONGEZO ZIBI | Prospect of FATF grey listing is outcome of years of state destruction
SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret scheme
SA joins US to investigate alleged Isis recruiters, financiers and weapons suppliers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos