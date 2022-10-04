South Africa

Cops probe whether guns found in Soweto home are linked to other crimes

04 October 2022 - 15:32
Some of the firearms seized when a suspected cash-in-transit robber was arrested in Soweto.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police were on Tuesday investigating whether the unlicensed guns and ammunition seized from a Soweto home were linked to criminal activities.

Police arrested 41-year-old Vusi Mbele for possession of the guns, which police said could possibly be linked to heists.

Mbele briefly appeared in the Orlando magistrate’s court on Monday and is expected to apply for bail on October 10.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said for now, Mbele faced a charge of possession of firearms and ammunition and has not yet been linked with CIT heists.

“There is a possibility more charges will be added. The case was postponed for further investigations,” he said.

Mbele was arrested in Orlando East on Friday by officers from the Hawks, metro police and private security companies after tip-offs on his whereabouts. 

TimesLIVE

