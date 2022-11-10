Phalatse to meet Samwu to iron out worker issues after city manager held against his will

The city of Johannesburg says it will meet labour unions on Friday after disruptive unprotected protests across the inner city.
The protests saw workers shutting down a section of the M1 motorway for a few hours on Thursday afternoon. A statement by Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and MMC for group corporate and share services Leah Knott said the Johannesburg multiparty government was incensed by acts of destruction committed by union members.
“It is also unacceptable that the acting city manager, Bryne Maduka, was held against his will during this ordeal,” they said.
Phalatse and Knott said on the Political Facilitated Agreement (PFA) of April 2016, which unions stated was the basis of their protest action, the municipality had been open about the budgetary limitations of its full implementation.
“It must be placed on record that the city has played open cards with unions, and we jointly agreed on a phased implementation of the PFA, which began in September this year.
“The primary objective of the PFA was to attempt to resolve a litany of complaints related to salary disparities that existed across the city at the time (2011-2016)." Phalatse and Knott said since coming into office in November last year, the new administration had been deliberate about engaging with unions and the rights of employees in the workplace.
They said the relationship over the past year had been marked by mutual respect, trust and open dialogue.
“When we assumed our responsibilities, we found that the relationship between the city and organised labour was in a poor state, and in some instances non-existent. This was due to a lack of constructive engagement and the politicisation of the relationship between employer and employee.”
They said Maduka was in communication with labour leadership at all times, including on Thursday.
They said the new administration re-established the local labour forum (LLF) to promote a healthy relationship between employer and organised labour.
Knott participates in the LLF as a means of practising political oversight.
Union shuts M1 highway over pay dispute with city of Johannesburg
The new administration also updated the locomotion allowance, which was last reviewed in 1999, meaning that city officials who use their personal vehicles in the execution of their service-delivery duties were being reimbursed at 1999 petrol prices, which affected their pockets and service delivery.
“The events of today are in complete contradiction to the work done to foster an open and constructive relationship between the city and labour.
“Despite Thursday's events, we have agreed to sit around the negotiating table on Friday with labour unions to iron out issues that may still exist.”
Phalatse and Knott said the city will use the opportunity to register its "anger and displeasure" at the unruly behaviour of union members.
