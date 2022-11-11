South Africa

IN PICTURES | Demonstration in Durban against blasting in ocean

11 November 2022 - 22:38 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Students from various universities and colleges in Durban marching to oppose mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe's approval for Shell to blast in ocean for oil.
Students from various universities and colleges in Durban marching to oppose mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe's approval for Shell to blast in ocean for oil.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

A group of civil society organisations and students marched outside the Suncoast Casino in Durban on Friday calling for the protection of beaches. They also do not want oil company Shell to blast in the ocean in search of oil as they believe this will interfere with marine life.

Civil society organisations march at Suncoast promenade in Durban against Shell blasting in the ocean for oil.
Civil society organisations march at Suncoast promenade in Durban against Shell blasting in the ocean for oil.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A man jumps at a picket opposing the disturbance of marine life.
A man jumps at a picket opposing the disturbance of marine life.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Civil society organisations march at Suncoast promenade in Durban against Shell blasting in the ocean for oil.
Civil society organisations march at Suncoast promenade in Durban against Shell blasting in the ocean for oil.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A leader of the march demonstrating outside Suncoast Casino calling for the protection of beaches.
A leader of the march demonstrating outside Suncoast Casino calling for the protection of beaches.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Abahlali baseMjondolo in Durban wing joined the march to oppose blasting in the ocean, saying it affects them as they recently endured floods in KZN in April due to climate change.
Abahlali baseMjondolo in Durban wing joined the march to oppose blasting in the ocean, saying it affects them as they recently endured floods in KZN in April due to climate change.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A mother with a child carrying a placard opposing the blasting in the ocean. She said children will grow up in a toxic environment..
A mother with a child carrying a placard opposing the blasting in the ocean. She said children will grow up in a toxic environment..
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

