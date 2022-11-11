South Africa

Solar panel heist foiled, two suspects shot dead

11 November 2022 - 07:55
Two suspects were fatally shot after a foiled business robbery. File photo.
Two suspects were fatally shot after a foiled business robbery. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two suspects were fatally shot and 11 arrested after a foiled robbery in Tulisa Park, Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

It is believed a group of armed men stormed a company in the area in an attempt to steal solar panels.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the preliminary investigation suggests it was a group of 20 suspects travelling in different vehicles.

“The intention was very clear to rob different places. Unfortunately they met their match,” he said.

Addressing the media after the incident, Mawela said last Friday police launched festive season operations and declared their state of readiness. He said they would heighten collaboration between the private and public sectors.

He said police in the province will be working with security companies on the ground.

Mawela said business owners activated their security companies and partnered with police to respond to the attempted robbery.

“We are happy with what we’ve seen thus far. Out of a group of 20, we have 11 arrested and there were two fatalities. We seized 10 firearms.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Convenience store robbers sentenced to a collective 135 years in prison

The high court in Pretoria on Monday sentenced seven men who robbed convenience stores in Pretoria to a collective 135 years in prison after ...
News
3 days ago

Cash-in-transit robbers hit Durban supermarket

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after an armed robbery outside a grocery chain store on Che Guevara Road in Glenwood, ...
News
3 days ago

Plucky Durban pensioners chase and arrest armed post office robbers

A group of senior citizens showed two armed robbers their might when they chased them and made a citizen's arrest in Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ekurhuleni serial rapist Phakathi guilty of 148 charges South Africa
  2. Convenience store robbers sentenced to a collective 135 years in prison South Africa
  3. Life in jail for man who raped 'woman who raised him' in Bothaville South Africa

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe