Two suspects were fatally shot and 11 arrested after a foiled robbery in Tulisa Park, Ekurhuleni on Thursday.
It is believed a group of armed men stormed a company in the area in an attempt to steal solar panels.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the preliminary investigation suggests it was a group of 20 suspects travelling in different vehicles.
“The intention was very clear to rob different places. Unfortunately they met their match,” he said.
Addressing the media after the incident, Mawela said last Friday police launched festive season operations and declared their state of readiness. He said they would heighten collaboration between the private and public sectors.
He said police in the province will be working with security companies on the ground.
Mawela said business owners activated their security companies and partnered with police to respond to the attempted robbery.
“We are happy with what we’ve seen thus far. Out of a group of 20, we have 11 arrested and there were two fatalities. We seized 10 firearms.”
Solar panel heist foiled, two suspects shot dead
