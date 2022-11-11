The product batch of XPOP Energy Cola Fizz lollipops which allegedly led to suspected food poisoning at a Verulam school was sent to an independent laboratory for chemical and microbiological testing on Friday afternoon.
Richester Foods MD Hussein Cassim said the preliminary results would be released on Monday.
Forty pupils at Lotusville Primary School fell ill on Friday morning after ingesting the lollipops purchased from pupils during the school’s market day event.
Cassim said the safety of children and its customers remained the company’s priority.
“We were sorry to hear these children had fallen ill. Our hearts go out to them and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery. As responsible food manufacturers, food safety is critical to our business and the health of our customers remains our primary concern. Accordingly, we are treating these claims with the seriousness and urgency they deserve and will get to the bottom [of] this situation as quickly as possible.”
Cassim added the company followed a similar process in February this year after an incident involving food poisoning claims regarding its XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.
“After submitting its lollipops for testing, however, an independent laboratory, KLM High-Giene Solutions, verified the lollipops were free of bacterial contamination or causes that could relate to ill health, confirming that the lollipops were safe for consumption.
“Richester Foods pride ourselves on maintaining the strictest hygiene and safety standards and we are acting swiftly to ensure there are no weaknesses in our quality control processes or manufacturing systems. We are also contacting the relevant entities and authorities to share updates on our progress and are determined to act with complete transparency,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sweets company sends lollipop batch for testing after suspected food poisoning at Verulam school
Image: supplied
The product batch of XPOP Energy Cola Fizz lollipops which allegedly led to suspected food poisoning at a Verulam school was sent to an independent laboratory for chemical and microbiological testing on Friday afternoon.
Richester Foods MD Hussein Cassim said the preliminary results would be released on Monday.
Forty pupils at Lotusville Primary School fell ill on Friday morning after ingesting the lollipops purchased from pupils during the school’s market day event.
Cassim said the safety of children and its customers remained the company’s priority.
“We were sorry to hear these children had fallen ill. Our hearts go out to them and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery. As responsible food manufacturers, food safety is critical to our business and the health of our customers remains our primary concern. Accordingly, we are treating these claims with the seriousness and urgency they deserve and will get to the bottom [of] this situation as quickly as possible.”
Cassim added the company followed a similar process in February this year after an incident involving food poisoning claims regarding its XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.
“After submitting its lollipops for testing, however, an independent laboratory, KLM High-Giene Solutions, verified the lollipops were free of bacterial contamination or causes that could relate to ill health, confirming that the lollipops were safe for consumption.
“Richester Foods pride ourselves on maintaining the strictest hygiene and safety standards and we are acting swiftly to ensure there are no weaknesses in our quality control processes or manufacturing systems. We are also contacting the relevant entities and authorities to share updates on our progress and are determined to act with complete transparency,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops flagged in second school 'food poisoning incident'
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Complaint filed with Human Rights Commission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos