South Africa

Sweets company sends lollipop batch for testing after suspected food poisoning at Verulam school

11 November 2022 - 17:06
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Forty children fell ill, allegedly after ingesting XPOP Energy Cola Fizz lollipops at Lotusville Primary School's market day on Friday.
Image: supplied

The product batch of XPOP Energy Cola Fizz lollipops which allegedly led to suspected food poisoning at a Verulam school was sent to an independent laboratory for chemical and microbiological testing on Friday afternoon.

Richester Foods MD Hussein Cassim said the preliminary results would be released on Monday.

Forty pupils at Lotusville Primary School fell ill on Friday morning after ingesting the lollipops purchased from pupils during the school’s market day event.

Cassim said the safety of children and its customers remained the company’s priority.

“We were sorry to hear these children had fallen ill. Our hearts go out to them and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery. As responsible food manufacturers, food safety is critical to our business and the health of our customers remains our primary concern. Accordingly, we are treating these claims with the seriousness and urgency they deserve and will get to the bottom [of] this situation as quickly as possible.”

Cassim added the company followed a similar process in February this year after an incident involving food poisoning claims regarding its XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.

“After submitting its lollipops for testing, however, an independent laboratory, KLM High-Giene Solutions, verified the lollipops were free of bacterial contamination or causes that could relate to ill health, confirming that the lollipops were safe for consumption.

“Richester Foods pride ourselves on maintaining the strictest hygiene and safety standards and we are acting swiftly to ensure there are no weaknesses in our quality control processes or manufacturing systems. We are also contacting the relevant entities and authorities to share updates on our progress and are determined to act with complete transparency,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

