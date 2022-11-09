'We are not safe': Flood victims afraid history might repeat itself

Residents of Eerstefabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi, Pretoria, are afraid history might repeat itself amid the persistent rainfall which has led to localised flooding.
Fearful community members who were affected by floods in 2019 and again earlier this year have called on the City of Tshwane to prioritise their relocation to avoid the loss of more lives.
Tshwane emergency services said multiple homes were flooded in Suurman near Hammanskraal in this week's rainfall.
Promise Kwena, a resident of Eerstefabriek, said when it starts raining, panic and fear sets in.
Kwena was left homeless in the February flooding and was looked after by a neighbour who also helped rebuild her shack.
“I lost everything. I was scared. I am afraid now. When the rain started on Tuesday, we were very scared because we did not know what was going to happen,” said Kwena, who lives with her four-year-old child.
“Our bags are always packed just in case something happens. We have tried to secure some of our stuff.”
She said there had been no word about their relocation.
“All we want and need is help, like they had promised. We had hope when we heard we might be moved,” she said.
In February, more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane, which also affected households in Eersterust, Mamelodi (informal settlements), Gomora in Pretoria west, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Marikana in Centurion.
In response, the city set up temporary shelters at several community halls.
Alex Ramakwe said residents were tired of empty promises.
“When there is flooding they come and say they will relocate us but after the rains, they no longer come back. It's stressing, especially when you are at work or when you are sleeping. You cannot sleep. You keep on checking outside to see [the situation],” he said.
Ramakwe moved into the area in 2018 and flooding has been a common occurrence. He alleged the government only acted when there were casualties.
Several other community members, who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, expressed the same fears and concerns.
Meanwhile, Tshwane emergency services said it consistently monitors the following areas identified as flooding hotspots:
Region 1
- Block KK informal settlement
Region 2
- Parts of Refentse (Stinkwater)
- Parts of Suurman and Sekampaneng
- Parts of Majaneng
Region 3
The low water bridges in:
- Es’kia Mphahlele and Van der Hoff — Apies River
- Rebecca & N4 • Schutter & N4 train bridge
- Schutter & WF Nkomo
- Rogerdyson & Industrial train bridge
Region 4
- End and Rabie Street
- Blackwood Street
- Centurion Lake Hotel’s bridge
- Nelmapius bridge
- Littleton Street • Super Sport Park bridge
Region 6
- Rubenstein, Moreleta Dam
- Roussow, Willows
- Old Bronkhorspruit
- Watermeyer/Pretoria Road
- Silverlake
- Banana Bridge Mamelodi
- Stoffel Park in Mamelodi east 2.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said plans are in place to deal with floods.
