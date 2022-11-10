South Africa

IN PICS | KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala visits flood victims

10 November 2022 - 17:05 By TimesLIVE
MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala visits flood victims in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala visited flood victims in Peace Valley, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday after heavy rain fell in the province over a number of days.

Olwethu Mabhayi, 24, cleans her home after heavy rain in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Xoliswa Ximba, who is writing her matric geography exam on Monday, says all her books were damaged in the floods and she does not know how she will get materials for the rest of her exams.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sakhi Mabhayi explains how the river flooded and damaged homes in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Olwethu Mabhayi, 24, cleans her home after heavy rain in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Bongiwe Zuma, 39, cleans her home after the deluge in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
This house was damaged as floods wreaked havoc in Peace Valley.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Residents of Peace Valley were relocated to a place of safety.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A Peace Valley resident clears her house after flooding.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Bongiwe Zuma, 39, tries to mop up and remove water after rain flooded Peace Valley, Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

