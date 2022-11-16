South Africa

Former minister Bongani Bongo’s trial postponed to next year

16 November 2022 - 17:55
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo says he is not guilty of fraud, theft, corruption or contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The corruption case of former state security minister Bongani Bongo and 11 others has been postponed to June next year. 

"During the accused's appearance in court today [Wednesday] it transpired that the legal representative for accused 2 is hospitalised and this led to accused 2 appointing a new legal representative who informed the court he needs time to consult his client in preparation for the trial," Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

"All parties involved agreed on the date as it was the only available date to proceed."

Bongo and the others face 69 counts of fraud, theft, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The group appeared briefly in the Mbombela commercial crimes court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to June 19 and their bail was extended.

The Sunday Times reported the charges relate to a farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga that was bought for R10.5m and allegedly sold to the government a few minutes later for R36m.

A second land deal in Emalahleni, using the same modus operandi, saw a farm bought for R15m and sold to the human settlements department for R37.5m, also allegedly shortly thereafter.

The accused are Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and his brother Sipho, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka.

TimesLIVE

