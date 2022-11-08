South Africa

Former minister Bongani Bongo’s trial delayed

08 November 2022 - 12:11
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo says he is not guilty of fraud, theft, corruption or contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo has expressed frustration about the delay in the trial relating to his alleged involvement in two dubious land sales.

Bongo and 11 others appeared briefly at the Mbombela commercial crimes court on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to November 16 and their bail was extended.

The court was expecting to hear plea explanations from the accused when one accused, Blessing Singwane, who changed legal representation, requested further particulars from the state.

Speaking outside court, Bongo said: “Because this investigation started in 2012, it wouldn’t be a difficult thing for the state to give that documentation. We will come back to the court again on November 16. I hope we will find a lasting solution.

“There are court processes we need to respect, but we would have loved for the state to move faster.

How Bongani Bongo and co-accused ‘made R25m in a few minutes’

A farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga was bought for R10.5m and sold on to the government just a few minutes later for R36m.
News
2 days ago

“We are patient. It will come to an end. I’m on public record about what has happened. The plea is not guilty.”

Bongo and the other accused are facing 69 counts of fraud, theft, corruption, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The Sunday Times reported the charges relate to a farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga that was bought for R10.5m and sold to the government a few minutes later for R36m. A second land deal in eEmalahleni, using the same modus operandi, saw a farm bought for R15m and sold to the human settlements department for R37.5m, also allegedly shortly thereafter.

Bongani Bongo's trial was postponed to later this month and his bail was extended.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

The land deals were raised with the municipality and later reported to the public protector. Bongo was arrested in 2020.

The accused are Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and his brother Sipho, Singwane, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka.

TimesLIVE

