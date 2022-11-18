South Africa

One killed, police officer wounded in another Finetown shooting

18 November 2022 - 13:12 By TImesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, earlier this week following the shooting of seven people last month.
Police minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, earlier this week following the shooting of seven people last month.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A police officer is among two people shot in the latest shooting incident in Finetown, Gauteng police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night and came just days after police minister Bheki Cele visited the area following the fatal shooting of seven people last month. 

“A police officer was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition while the other victim was certified dead on the scene,” said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The wounded officer, who is attached to the Sedibeng district infrastructure task team, was off duty at the time. He had been driving in Finetown with a male passenger when they were ambushed. Both sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage,” said Masondo. “A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.”  

When Cele visited the area, community members complained about the lack of police visibility, saying it contributed to the high crime rate. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Refrain from abusing it’: Cele furious after his phone number was leaked on social media

Police minister Bheki Cele said his phone has been ringing non-stop.
News
2 hours ago

Finetown residents complain about police visibility

Crime in the Johannesburg south township came to the fore last month when seven residents were shot dead.
News
3 days ago

Families of Finetown shooting victims say police were slow to respond to scene

The families of some of the victims of the Ennerdale shooting have alleged police were slow to respond to the incident on Saturday and no arrests ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  3. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  4. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  5. Avis confiscates 2,500 City of Joburg vehicles as contract expires South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...