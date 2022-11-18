One killed, police officer wounded in another Finetown shooting

A police officer is among two people shot in the latest shooting incident in Finetown, Gauteng police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday night and came just days after police minister Bheki Cele visited the area following the fatal shooting of seven people last month.
“A police officer was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition while the other victim was certified dead on the scene,” said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The wounded officer, who is attached to the Sedibeng district infrastructure task team, was off duty at the time. He had been driving in Finetown with a male passenger when they were ambushed. Both sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.
“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage,” said Masondo. “A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.”
When Cele visited the area, community members complained about the lack of police visibility, saying it contributed to the high crime rate.
