New lawyer for two Senzo Meyiwa accused 'who grew up together'
Trial postponed to May for Sipho Ramosepele to 'acquaint himself' with case
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, have retained a new defence lawyer.
The change has led to the trial being postponed to May.
Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer in Vosloorus on October 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.
Proceedings in the Pretoria high court kicked off on Monday with defence attorney Tshepo Thobane, who was representing four of the five accused after the exit of controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo in July, saying he would now be appearing on behalf of Mncube and Maphisa.
Advocate Sipho Ramosepele then confirmed his appearance for Sibiya and Ntanzi.
Ramosepele said he had been approached by Sibiya’s father.
LISTEN | 'I was scared and couldn’t trust anyone,' Senzo Meyiwa’s friend tells court
“The instruction I got first was from Mr Sibiya, the father of accused 1, and his instruction was that they want me to inherit the matter with respect to accused 1 and 2 from Thobane.
“He indicated to me that accused 2 grew up with his son, accused 1, therefore he was still going to speak to the family of accused 2 before they finalised my appointment in this matter and that was only done on Saturday.”
State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi said he was informed of the new development on Monday morning.
“According to the information by Ramosepele and Thobane, and subject to confirmation by them, is that going forward Ramosepele will take over the defence of accused 1 and 2.
“These are matters beyond our control. Ramosepele needs time to acquaint himself with the matter, as well as the contents of this case, and Thobane has indicated that he needs time to communicate this development [with his clients],” said Baloyi.
Baloyi said the state did not object to a postponement, in light of the circumstances.
Thobane said previously that Sibiya did not know the other accused and was innocent of any involvement in Meyiwa's death. The Sunday Times reported previously that Sibiya had lived with his father Mandla, who was a traditional leader at the Basuthwini Hostel in Vosloorus.
Ntanzi was pointed out by state witness Tumelo Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa's, as one of the two intruders who attacked them in a botched robbery on the night of the murder. However, in his bail affidavit, Ntanzi said at the time of his arrest in June 2020, he was employed at a mine in Rustenburg and had been at work on the night of the murder.
