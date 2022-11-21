South Africa

New lawyer for two Senzo Meyiwa accused 'who grew up together'

Trial postponed to May for Sipho Ramosepele to 'acquaint himself' with case

21 November 2022 - 12:42
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court has been postponed to May 2023 after the appointment of a new advocate to represent two of the five accused. File photo.
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court has been postponed to May 2023 after the appointment of a new advocate to represent two of the five accused. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, have retained a new defence lawyer.

The change has led to the trial being postponed to May.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer in Vosloorus on October 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings in the Pretoria high court kicked off on Monday with defence attorney Tshepo Thobane, who was representing four of the five accused after the exit of controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo in July, saying he would now be appearing on behalf of Mncube and Maphisa.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele then confirmed his appearance for Sibiya and Ntanzi.

Ramosepele said he had been approached by Sibiya’s father.

LISTEN | 'I was scared and couldn’t trust anyone,' Senzo Meyiwa’s friend tells court

The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala continued in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday. Madlala told the court Meyiwa's killers had spoken Zulu.
News
2 days ago

“I received these instructions on Thursday afternoon while I was at court in Randburg and the following day I was still in the same matter and I did not have any of my colleagues' numbers who are sitting here [in the Meyiwa trial],” he said.

“The instruction I got first was from Mr Sibiya, the father of accused 1, and his instruction was that they want me to inherit the matter with respect to accused 1 and 2 from Thobane.

“He indicated to me that accused 2 grew up with his son, accused 1, therefore he was still going to speak to the family of accused 2 before they finalised my appointment in this matter and that was only done on Saturday.”

State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi said he was informed of the new development on Monday morning.

“According to the information by Ramosepele and Thobane, and subject to confirmation by them, is that going forward Ramosepele will take over the defence of accused 1 and 2.

“These are matters beyond our control. Ramosepele needs time to acquaint himself with the matter, as well as the contents of this case, and Thobane has indicated that he needs time to communicate this development [with his clients],” said Baloyi.

Baloyi said the state did not object to a postponement, in light of the circumstances.

Thobane said previously that Sibiya did not know the other accused and was innocent of any involvement in Meyiwa's death. The Sunday Times reported previously that Sibiya had lived with his father Mandla, who was a traditional leader at the Basuthwini Hostel in Vosloorus.

Ntanzi was pointed out by state witness Tumelo Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa's, as one of the two intruders who attacked them in a botched robbery on the night of the murder. However, in his bail affidavit, Ntanzi said at the time of his arrest in June 2020, he was employed at a mine in Rustenburg and had been at work on the night of the murder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Defence asks if there was fighting when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead

Zandile Mshololo, advocate for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, on Thursday continued to pour water on the testimony of Meyiwa’s ...
News
3 days ago

Prosecution objects to questions based on second Meyiwa murder docket

The matter of the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa trial again caused an objection on Thursday morning during defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo's ...
News
3 days ago

Longwe Twala is recovered, able to testify in Senzo Meyiwa trial: Chicco

Music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, whose son Longwe Twala was one of the people present when soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed, believes his son ...
News
3 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears

The defence attorney of four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has put the version of the accused, who maintain their innocence in the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation South Africa
  5. Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests News

Latest Videos

Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike
EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...