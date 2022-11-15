Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears

Thobane brought these startling allegations to the fore as he wrapped up his cross-examination with Tumelo Madlala — Meyiwa’s best friend — who was present on the night the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014.
Meyiwa's murder was described as a botched robbery by those who were in the Vosloorus house where it happened. Meyiwa had been visiting the home of his then girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, alongside a group of others.
Five men — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
Accused 1 'assaulted and photographed by police'
Thobane said it was Sibiya’s version that when he was arrested where he lived, he was assaulted and police took pictures of him. Sibiya said he was then joined by two Buthelezi brothers, who were also accused of Meyiwa’s murder, though the Buthelezi brothers were already in prison at the time of the crime.
“He was then taken to a certain spot and assaulted at Lethabong municipality offices in Thembisa. Thereafter he was taken to a police station where he met the lead investigating officer in the case, Brig [Bongani] Gininda. In the midst of everything, one of the Buthelezi brothers passed on,” said Thobane.
Sibiya did not know all the other accused he is standing trial with and had never seen them before they appeared in court, he said.
Inside Meyiwa trial: the smoking gun, the Netflix funds and the failed ID parade
According to Thobane, after being assaulted in Lethabong and meeting Gininda, Sibiya was taken to Soweto and later to Villieria police station in Pretoria. Sibiya was again assaulted, taken to Vosloorus then to Palm Ridge, where police said they were looking for an inyanga.
Thobane said police who searched Sibiya’s phone found an inyanga in Palm Ridge, who mentioned he knew nothing about the crime.
“The police told accused 1 that after Senzo was killed, the alleged perpetrator went to that inyanga. He told them he doesn't know the inyanga, and they took his cellphone and searched it, went through his phone and found a number of his inyanga,” he told the court.
Thobane further submitted that an inyanga by the name of Dlamini, who conceded he knew Sibiya, was taken by the police but said he knew nothing about the incident.
A day after his arrest, Sibiya was reportedly taken to Alberton, where Kelly Khumalo stayed, and they took pictures of him there.
Accused 2 'was in his hometown in KZN to pay lobola'
Accused 2 in the matter, Ntanzi, was arrested at his place of residence in the vicinity of his workplace in Rustenburg, in the North West. He has been pointed out by Madlala as the second intruder who allegedly barged into the Khumalo house on the night of the shooting. According to Madlala, Ntanzi and Meyiwa had a tussle, where Meyiwa pinned him against the wall in the kitchen shortly before a gunshot went off, killing Meyiwa.
Thobane said Madlala could point him out because he was shown pictures of him and saw him in the media. Madlala said if he was taken to the identity parade and Ntanzi was present, he would point him out.
According to Thobane, Ntanzi said he was tortured and assaulted to force a confession out of him, but he refused. However, Madlala, who was adamant that he recognised Ntanzi, said: “He didn't have to be beaten. After 20 years I can still point him [out]. He was inside the house, I can still point him out even after 30 years, I don't doubt it.”
Thobane also alleged Ntanzi had been promised money to take the fall for the killing, but refused. “He refused to concede [to the crime],” he said.
He said Ntanzi knocked off from work on the morning of Saturday October 25 2014 and left to KZN to pay lobola for his wife. On the day of the shooting, he said, Ntanzi was in his hometown in KZN.
“During that time he spent the whole week in KZN. Even the police took bank statements from him to show he was in KZN where he made transactions. The police are in possession of the bank statements. However, they cannot use them because it will destroy the state's case,” Thobane said.
Thobane further put it to the witness that Ntanzi’s cellphone records would show where he was on the alleged day of the incident.
“I say he was there in the house — he also knows this,” Madlala replied.
Accused 3 'shown a picture of Meyiwa and told he'd be charged'
Accused 3, Mncube, in his version said when he was arrested in July 2020, he was in custody for another matter. This is where Mncube said he was approached by an investigating officer who asked to take his fingerprints and took his pictures.
Thobane said Mncube was then shown a picture of Meyiwa and told he was going to be charged with his murder.
Mncube was at the Johannesburg prison at the time.
According to Thobane, an identity parade was not done when they charged him.
“They took photographs of him, took off his clothes and checked tattoos on his body. The head of prison was not present, and it was at about 4am. They took his DNA [at the] end of June or early July. They did not tell him why they are doing all of this.”
LISTEN | Witness identifies 'robber' who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa
Thobane further submitted that Mncube did not have short dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.
Madlala told the court he remembered that the first intruder was short and had short dreadlocks.
“What I remember is that he was wearing a hat and a caramel jacket. The intruder who came inside the house was carrying a gun. I couldn't see his face properly,” he said.
Accused 4 'arrested after woman asked police to look for him'
Maphisa, accused 4, was also arrested and charged for Meyiwa's murder while in prison. He too said the police came and took pictures of him.
Thobane said Maphisa claimed he was arrested after he was approached by a correctional services official who said someone who identified herself as his sister asked them to look for him and mentioned he had gold teeth.
Maphisa said he did not have gold teeth and had never had them before.
Madlala told the court he did not know Maphisa and had never seen him before.
The case continues.
