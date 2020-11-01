Senzo Meyiwa case: Suspect's father tells of arrest heartache

Mandla Sibiya, whose only child is one of five men charged with the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, says he is heartbroken - and police have arrested the wrong person.



"What I can tell you is that I have not been well since my son was arrested. I'm so heartbroken that my only child in this world is accused of such a serious crime," Mandla said this week from his home in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal...