'If I go there will be serious unrest' ... now Malesela Teffo's gone
Defence lawyer who caused ructions in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is accused of more than 20 malpractice violations stretching over seven years
18 September 2022 - 00:00
The final curtain has fallen on advocate Malesela Teffo’s wild courtroom antics after the Pretoria high court ordered on Friday that he be struck off the roll, saying he had “no regard for justice”...
'If I go there will be serious unrest' ... now Malesela Teffo's gone
Defence lawyer who caused ructions in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is accused of more than 20 malpractice violations stretching over seven years
The final curtain has fallen on advocate Malesela Teffo’s wild courtroom antics after the Pretoria high court ordered on Friday that he be struck off the roll, saying he had “no regard for justice”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos