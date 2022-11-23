A gradual upward trend in government audit outcomes, says AG

Maluleke said the service delivery portfolios were responsible for more than 30% of the expenditure budget, but consistently had the worst audit outcomes.

“These auditees account for 58% of the outstanding audits and 31% of the modified audit opinions (qualified, adverse and disclaimed).”

She said in 2021/22, accounting officers and authorities managed an estimated expenditure budget of R2.58 trillion.

However, the AG expressed concern that by September 15 this year — the cut-off date for audit outcomes to be included in the report — the office had not yet completed the audits of 26 auditees.

“Fifteen of these auditees (58%) — most of them state-owned enterprises — had not yet submitted their financial statements at this date.”

They include Denel and subsidiaries — which had not submitted its financial statements for two years due to financial and operational challenges — Mango Airlines (business rescue), the Compensation Fund, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Government Printing Works.

The irregular expenditure disclosed in 2021/22 was R51.22bn.

It was significantly less than the R136.67bn disclosed in the previous year, but the R77.49bn in irregular expenditure incurred by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme in that year was an anomaly.

Maluleke said she was encouraged by the progress made by her office in implementing the office’s expanded mandate, demonstrated through the increased attention given to the AG’s audit process and outcomes and the prevention or recovery of financial losses.

She said by August 31 this year, the office had notified accounting officers and authorities of 179 material irregularities (MIs) in the national and provincial spheres of government.