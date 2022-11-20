We can’t leave fight against corruption to the government
Civil society needs to carve out a role as an active partner, making our democracy participatory
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Mac Maharaj
At the 54th conference of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president by the narrowest of margins — he obtained 51.9% of the vote. The Zondo commission has shown beyond doubt that South Africa was trapped in corruption so widespread that we have to ask ourselves what led to it becoming systemic...
