Salary increase for government officials
Earlier this year, president Cyril Ramaphosa increased the salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3% after recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.
Ramaphosa announced the salary increases would be backdated to April last year and will apply to all categories of public office-bearers, including ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.
Those employed by independent constitutional institutions such as the offices of the public protector, auditor-general and Electoral Commission also received a 3% pay increase.
The president’s annual salary and benefits increased from R2,989,845 to R3,079,540.
The salary for deputy president David Mabuza is R2,910,234, up from 2,825,470.
Ministers earn R2,473,682 annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries is R2,037,129.
DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, received an increase to R1,648,481 from R1,600,467.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties received an increase to R1,386,619 from R1,346,232.
MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earning R2,910,234.
Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they earn now
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has made salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials.
In a gazette published, Dlamini-Zuma changed the salaries for top government officials and added allowable limits for cellphone bills covered for part-time councillors.
How much will officials earn?
Executive mayors or mayor’s annual salary will range from R806,059 to R1,446,388.
Deputy executive mayors or deputy mayor's annual salary will range from R650,986 to R1,168,388.
The salary of a member of the executive mayoral committee, mayoral committee, whip or chairperson of a sub-council will range from to R610,297 to R1,100,361.
The salary of chairperson of the oversight committee will range from R592,395 to R1,068,083.
Additional benefits
Officials may also be entitled to benefits, including a motor vehicle and travel allowance, out-of-pocket expenses, upper limits of cellphone allowance for councillors and special risk cover.
“A councillor may be paid a cellphone allowance not exceeding R3,400 per month in accordance with the applicable municipal council policy,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
