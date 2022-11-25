South Africa

FNB sees increase in Black Friday spend by volume by its card holders

25 November 2022 - 18:30 By timeslive
Customers stand in a long queue outside Woodmead Shopping Centre in hopes of finding a bargain this Black Friday. FNB says the total number of transactions processed through its payment systems was more than 5-million by midday.
Customers stand in a long queue outside Woodmead Shopping Centre in hopes of finding a bargain this Black Friday. FNB says the total number of transactions processed through its payment systems was more than 5-million by midday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

FNB says between midnight and 10am on Friday spend by its card holders was up 30% in values and 25% in volumes compared to the same period last year.

“Our total systems transactions per second peaked at 3,442. Overall, the total number of transactions processed through our payment systems were just over 5-million by midday,” FNB said.

It said brick and mortar Black Friday activity rebounded with volumes having increased 53% by midday compared to the previous year when consumers were shopping with face masks due to the pandemic.

The bank said it was also seeing a continued increase in e-commerce transactions as some consumers opted to shop online.

“By midday e-commerce transaction volumes had increased by 40% as e-commerce continued its success story into 2022, with every year seeing growth accelerated.”

FNB said it has also seen a return to popular categories such as clothing and non-perishable items, travel and groceries. This was based on total spend seen thus far.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

IN PICS | Numbers down, but shoppers line up for Black Friday discounts

Numbers of Black Friday shoppers were down compared to previous years.
News
5 hours ago

POLL | Have you found an ‘honest’ Black Friday deal?

Have you found a great Black Friday deal or are you sitting this one out?
News
6 hours ago

Black Friday sales | Elated teen thanks grandma who saved for special treat

A Roodepoort family will soon sit down in front of a much-desired TV set - thanks to a grandmother planning ahead and the discount offered by “Black ...
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  3. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK