Police have arrested a man suspected of being responsible for the Monaco tavern shooting in Mamelodi in July, in which a 33-year-old man was shot dead.
The incident followed three other shootings at taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg in which 22 people were killed.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 25-year-old, who has been on the list of the police's most wanted suspects, was arrested in Mamelodi by the Tshwane anti-drug unit and Mamelodi combat team on Thursday.
“The suspect, who was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, is linked with several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Masondo said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Monday.
The Mamelodi tavern shooting took place in the early hours of July 11 when three suspects wearing balaclavas arrived and began firing in the air before approaching the deceased and shooting him.
“The search continues for two other suspects still on the run,” Masondo added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
One of police's 'most wanted' arrested for Mamelodi tavern shooting in July
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Police have arrested a man suspected of being responsible for the Monaco tavern shooting in Mamelodi in July, in which a 33-year-old man was shot dead.
The incident followed three other shootings at taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg in which 22 people were killed.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 25-year-old, who has been on the list of the police's most wanted suspects, was arrested in Mamelodi by the Tshwane anti-drug unit and Mamelodi combat team on Thursday.
“The suspect, who was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, is linked with several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Masondo said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Monday.
The Mamelodi tavern shooting took place in the early hours of July 11 when three suspects wearing balaclavas arrived and began firing in the air before approaching the deceased and shooting him.
“The search continues for two other suspects still on the run,” Masondo added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Makro workers protesting outside Germiston store
Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead
LISTEN | Welkom pensioner nabs man who allegedly robbed him months ago
CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September
Two men shot dead, owner wounded in tavern robbery in Wolmaransstad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos