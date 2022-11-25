South Africa

One of police's 'most wanted' arrested for Mamelodi tavern shooting in July

25 November 2022 - 16:10 By timeslive
Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old who has been on the police's most-wanted list for the murder of a tavern patron in Mamelodi in July. Stock photo.
Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old who has been on the police's most-wanted list for the murder of a tavern patron in Mamelodi in July. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police have arrested a man suspected of being responsible for the Monaco tavern shooting in Mamelodi in July, in which a 33-year-old man was shot dead.

The incident followed three other shootings at taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg in which 22 people were killed.   

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 25-year-old, who has been on the list of the police's most wanted suspects, was arrested in Mamelodi by the Tshwane anti-drug unit and Mamelodi combat team on Thursday.

“The suspect, who was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, is linked with several cases that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Masondo said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Monday.

The Mamelodi tavern shooting took place in the early hours of July 11 when three suspects wearing balaclavas arrived and began firing in the air before approaching the deceased and shooting him.

“The search continues for two other suspects still on the run,” Masondo added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Makro workers protesting outside Germiston store

The SAPS and Ekurhuleni metro police fired rubber bullets at a group of workers picketing outside the Makro store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, ...
News
3 hours ago

Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead

Police have been urged to speedily investigate after a senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was assassinated.
News
8 hours ago

LISTEN | Welkom pensioner nabs man who allegedly robbed him months ago

At 72, Welkom resident Thomas Themba is not a man to be messed with. On Thursday last week he confronted, grabbed and held on to an alleged armed ...
News
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September

There was a 13.6% increase in the number of reported murder cases between July and September, according to official crime stats.
News
2 days ago

Two men shot dead, owner wounded in tavern robbery in Wolmaransstad

Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during a robbery in Wolmaransstad, North West, in the early hours of Monday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  3. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK