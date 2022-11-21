South Africa

Two men shot dead, owner wounded in tavern robbery in Wolmaransstad

21 November 2022 - 16:50 By TimesLIVE
Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during a robbery in Wolmaransstad in North West on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during a robbery in Wolmaransstad in North West on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two tavern patrons were shot dead and the owner was wounded during an armed robbery in Wolmaransstad, North West, in the early hours of Monday.

“According to information available, five suspects were playing pool in the tavern and just after midnight closed the premises' main gate,” North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

“They robbed the tavern owner after shooting him and took his firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash. The wife of the owner was hit with a bottle.”

Two tavern patrons were shot dead, one inside and one outside the venue.

Myburgh said the owner's wife  was released from hospital shortly after being admitted.

The owner, aged 50, was admitted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Two other people were allegedly assaulted by bystanders after they were mistaken for robbers who had fled the scene on foot. 

“They were assaulted by the angry mob and their vehicle, parked outside the tavern, was damaged. Both victims were admitted to hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police hunt gunmen who killed four at Florida tavern

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at a tavern in Florida in the early hours of Sunday.
News
4 weeks ago

Four people shot dead in Florida tavern — report

An alleged shooting at a tavern in Florida, Johannesburg, has reportedly led to the death of four people.
News
4 weeks ago

Liquor licence suspended after shooting at upmarket KwaMashu lounge

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has suspended the operating licence of Artizen Restaurant and Lounge in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after a patron ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Tavern shooting: survivors of horror night speak after suspects appear in court

‘They died for something they didn’t know,’ says Mdlalose Tavern shooting survivor
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation South Africa
  5. Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests News

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike