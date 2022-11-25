Painting pig splashes out for festive range – and if you're restrained, you won't get porky

Woolworths said while its biscuit tins have previously only featured human art, “we have introduced a new line this year that may well spark a sense of wonder and affection for animals with special talent”.
Image: Supplied
Her artwork has featured for Swiss watch brand Swatch, graced the walls of international art collectors and been snapped up by a Hollywood celebrity.
Now, in her latest feat, painting porker Pigcasso’s abstract art features on a Woolworths limited-edition chocolate biscuit tin, making it the first animal and human collaboration in the retailer's festive range, which showcases the work of local artists.
The tin retails for R149 online and in selected stores.
Pigcasso, an abstract impressionist, has reeled in millions of rand in sales over the years and has an impressive worldwide following.
She has brought home the bacon time and again with her works, her own wine label and by becoming the first non-human to be commissioned by Swatch to produce artwork for one of its timepieces. Last year Hollywood actor Ed Westwick, of Gossip Girl fame, commissioned a piece while on a visit to the animal sanctuary in Franschhoek where the porcine artist lives and paints.
Woolworths said while its biscuit tins have previously only featured human art, “we have introduced a new line this year that may well spark a sense of wonder and affection for animals with special talent”.
“The Pigcasso artwork was created to convey a joyful expression in the name of an animal sanctuary, whose owner has dedicated her passion towards saving living creatures that did not have the best start.
“The painting was selected for its joyous rainbow colours that capture the spirit in which it was created. Customers can read the story and see a picture of Pigcasso on the back of the tin.
“We saw this special occasion as a fitting place for this artwork on our biscuits, specially developed to a vegan recipe, but which can be enjoyed by all as they are utterly delicious.”
Woolworths said it was mindful that a painting pig “may not resonate with all our customers”, but had a wide range of tins that cater for everyone.
Pigcasso's owner, Joanne Lefson said she gave Woolworths permission to reproduce Loopy, created by her charge in 2020.
“It’s a fun, whimsical painting that is free-flowing across the canvas. The colours are fresh and bright, one of the reasons they selected this particular artwork.”
Image: Supplied
Lefson said she was not sure how it was selling, but joked that “whatever is left will be getting digested inside Pigcasso’s tummy”.
“We had no say on the type of cookie, but we did say it had to be vegan. Compassion and cruelty-free is a key mission of the non-profit Farm Sanctuary SA, where Pigcasso resides, and we couldn’t endorse a product that didn't embrace that ideology.”
Pigcasso was rescued a month after birth in 2016 from an industrial pork operation on the outskirts of Cape Town.
When Lefson noticed the pig had a knack with old paintbrushes accidentally left in her stall, she decided to nurture the animal's interest.
Proceeds from the sales benefit the sanctuary.
