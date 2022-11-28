Lengthy jail terms for robbers who killed guard execution-style

Six men who killed Fidelity Security Services guard Wonderboy Khuzwayo execution-style during a botched cash-in-transit heist in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal, three years ago were each sentenced to life and 38 years’ imprisonment.
Bheki Sifiso Ndlovu, 48, Zenzele Gumede, 38, Bongani Madlala, 46, Mpumelelo Ntshangase, 26, Zwanani Cele, 31, and Thulani Cwele were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court, sitting in Scottburgh, on Monday.
The state, represented by Yolisa Nyakata and Antoinette Harrison, said the men had first robbed a house in Hibberdene on June 26 2019, where they took a vehicle, cellphones and cash.
The state said the robbery of the vehicle was part of a plan to execute a cash-in-transit heist on August 1 2019.
On that date, the armed men, in the stolen car, approached a Fidelity Security Services armoured vehicle in Hibberdene to rob them of cash.
“They were armed with two fully-automatic weapons and a handgun. They immediately opened fire once they reached the Fidelity vehicle.
Khuzwayo was fatally wounded after being shot execution-style in the back of the head.
Two other Fidelity guards, who were also shot and wounded, managed to escape.
Despite the attack, the robbers did not flee with the cash.
The state said five of the six men were arrested and found in possession of the firearms, balaclavas, gloves and other items. Ndlovu was arrested sometime later.
Last week, the six men were convicted of murder, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.
Judge Anand Maharaj sentenced all six men to life imprisonment for the murder, 15 years for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years each for three counts of attempted murder.
He also sentenced all men to 15 years each for all three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and three years each for three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.
TimesLIVE
