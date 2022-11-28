South Africa

Men should lead from the front to end GBVF, says KZN MEC

28 November 2022 - 21:21 By Mfundo Mkhize
KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza. File image
Image: Jackie Clausen

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on the community to play their part in ending  gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Khoza was speaking during a community dialogue at Fabeni village in uMsinga on Monday. The area, which falls under the uMzinyathi district municipality, is widely considered a hotbed of GBVF.

Her visit forms part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Khoza said despite the high numbers of GBVF cases, which manifested in various forms such as rape and domestic violence, it was shocking that few perpetrators were held to account.

“We have been informed about the offences of sexual assaults and rapes of women and children in uMsinga and some cases go unreported or families accept payments of goats as fines to make these cases go away. This is a crime and we cannot allow such things to happen.”

She commended the department and social partners who have made attempts to combat violence against women and children.

“We need more people, especially men, to lead from the front and end this evil,” she said.

Government could only win the war if the community played its part.

It was also concerning that some women were abused while using public transport.

“The department would like to ensure that no woman is killed because they are in disagreement with their partners or decided to end the relationship,” said Khoza.

