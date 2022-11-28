Medically paroled Jacob Zuma smiled and danced at the exclusive opening of Zuma restaurant in Umhlanga on Friday evening.
The opening saw the former president take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony with the owner, celebrity chef David Manal. The restaurant is not associated with the former president. The family was invited to the opening due to their support.
Zuma was pictured seated in a throne-like chair at the event and was accompanied by his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who took part in the festivities with her father on the dance podium.
Not to be outdone by Zuma, his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who also received medical parole, jived on camera next to the former president.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma jives, sits on ‘throne’ and cuts ribbon at restaurant opening
TimesLIVE
