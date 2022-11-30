The assassination of Chris Hani will never be forgiven, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday at a tripartite alliance protest against the court-ordered parole release of the triggerman, Janusz Waluś.
The group has gathered at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD before a planned march to the Kgosi Mampuru correctional services facility where Waluś has been imprisoned for nearly three decades for the 1993 murder of the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.
Waluś was on Tuesday knifed by a fellow prisoner, reported to be a former ANC military veterans member, and is receiving medical treatment.
Last week the Constitutional Court ordered his parole but the ruling is being challenged by the SACP and Hani’s widow, Limpho.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said they believe Waluś does not deserve parole “because he didn’t tell the truth”.
‘When Waluś leaves prison he must find us outside and know we will never forget Chris Hani’: Panyaza Lesufi
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The assassination of Chris Hani will never be forgiven, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday at a tripartite alliance protest against the court-ordered parole release of the triggerman, Janusz Waluś.
The group has gathered at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD before a planned march to the Kgosi Mampuru correctional services facility where Waluś has been imprisoned for nearly three decades for the 1993 murder of the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.
Waluś was on Tuesday knifed by a fellow prisoner, reported to be a former ANC military veterans member, and is receiving medical treatment.
Last week the Constitutional Court ordered his parole but the ruling is being challenged by the SACP and Hani’s widow, Limpho.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said they believe Waluś does not deserve parole “because he didn’t tell the truth”.
Panyaza Lesufi says Janusz Waluś' parole is like killing Chris Hani twice
Lesufi wants Waluś to know he is not forgiven.
“When Waluś killed Chris Hani, we marched. When he was sent to prison, we marched. We have to be consistent. Even when he leaves prison, he must find us outside. Send a message to him when he takes that last walk of shame out of that prison. He must know what he did to Chris Hani is not forgiven and we will never forget Hani,” said Lesufi.
“He thought by killing Chris Hani his name would die. The name has multiplied.
“We are going to be outside that prison as a reminder to him that we have not forgotten Chris Hani.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
This is what parole entails in South Africa
Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA
Chris Hani monument vandalised
As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must go free
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos