Truck with exam papers hijacked

An eight-ton truck carrying exam papers for delivery to technical vocational education and training colleges in Limpopo was hijacked on the R21 in Gauteng.
An education official confirmed the question papers for engineering studies were in the vehicle which was later found abandoned in Delmas in Mpumalanga.
Students sitting their N6 are due to write the technical subject “power machine” on Thursday while those doing their N5 will write “strength of materials and structures” on Friday. Both subjects are part of engineering studies.
A lecturer in engineering studies said students across the country would have to write replacement papers for the two subjects as a result of the hijacking.
The truck had left a depot in Kempton Park and was en route to Limpopo via the R21 when it was hijacked at around 2am on Tuesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said they were verifying with the courier company the consignment that was being carried in the vehicle.
“I cannot confirm whether the parcels were exam papers. The hijacked truck was recovered with some items and we were told some items were missing. We were told the cargo was destined for Limpopo.”
DA spokesperson for education in Mpumalanga Jane Sithole said after discovering the suspected hijacked truck, police found it contained exam papers.
“The police called DA councillors in the area to request contact numbers for the Mpumalanga education department and their counterparts in Gauteng.”
Sithole said Diana Bath, a councillor in the Victor Khanye local municipality, called the Gauteng education department.
“She found the truck was from Gauteng and was on its way to deliver exam papers in Limpopo. The DA is concerned that in this technological era, exam papers continue to be transported in trucks, exposing them to hijacking.”
Higher education department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed they were alerted about the truck hijacking on Tuesday morning. The truck was “carrying some freight, however not only TVET question papers”.
“The vehicle and some freight was recovered and the matter is with law enforcement agencies.”
He said the TVET exams would not be affected by the incident “as alternative measures are in place for Thursday and Friday's exams”. Mnisi did not indicate what the alternative measures are.
Mnisi confirmed the exam papers were destined for Limpopo.
Truck with exam papers hijacked
Image: 123RF
