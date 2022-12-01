Four women are in custody after their arrest on Monday for possession of three lion cubs which they were allegedly selling.
The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation acted swiftly after receiving a tipoff from crime intelligence on Monday.
The Hawks arrested the four women in Boksburg North and rescued the cubs, estimated to be about five weeks old, Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.
Jorain Hill, 22, Megan du Plessis, 25, Yanndri Bekker, 27, and Lauren Bartholomew, 46, appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where they were charged with illegal dealing, possession and transportation of endangered species.
Their case was postponed until next Tuesday for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Four in custody for possession of lion cubs in Boksburg North
Image: 123RF/Byrd Yak
