South Africa

Two businesses shut down in Pretoria due to non-compliance

22 November 2022 - 20:11
On Robert Sobukwe Street in Sunnyside, Tshwane officials from the economic development and spatial planning department and the health department, as well as SAPS, raided multiple shops that failed to comply with the city’s by-laws.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane on Monday shut down two businesses in Sunnyside, Pretoria, due to non-compliance with health regulations, and four businesses were issued with fines for operating with expired licences.

One of the businesses that was shut down, Ideal coffeeshop, which actually sells liquor, had its liquor licence expire three years ago.

According to the city, illegal street traders were also removed and encouraged to apply for permits.

“Bylaws are passed by the council of a municipality to regulate its affairs and the services the municipality provides in its area of jurisdiction. Our multiparty coalition government is committed to enhancing safety and keeping Tshwane clean. This is our second major law enforcement operation this month, and we are planning many more going forward,” said mayor Randall Williams.

Williams joined law enforcement teams on the ground on Tuesday in the Pretoria CBD and Sunnyside to drive the bylaw enforcement operations.

The operation included addressing safety and security concerns at Venning Park in Arcadia, a drug raid at Lion Bridge on Edmond Street and bylaw enforcement in Sunnyside.

On Robert Sobukwe Street, Sunnyside, city officials from the economic development and spatial planning department and the health department, as well as SAPS, raided multiple shops that failed to comply with the city’s bylaws, health and safety regulations and the Liquor Act, 2003 (Act 59 of 2003).

Williams said residents have often raised concerns regarding safety around Venning Park.

“In addressing this, I have instructed the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) to increase visibility around the park as an interim measure while we look for a lasting solution. At Lion Bridge, the TMPD, assisted by Pro Shield, a private security company, managed to clear the bridge of street drug users and will continue to visit the bridge for more raids,” he said.

TimesLIVE

