A 26-year-old police constable was shot and killed in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased and his partner reacted to information about an armed suspect in Blackbird Avenue in Grassy Park at about 5.45pm.
During an altercation with the suspect, the constable sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, while his partner escaped the incident unharmed, police spokesperson Col Andre Traut said.
The suspect fled the crime scene.
Traut said crime scene experts and detectives were gathering evidence at the scene and the Hawks will lead the investigation.
Traut said Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile has deployed additional members and resources to hunt down the suspect.
Policeman shot dead in Grassy Park
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
