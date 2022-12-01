South Africa

Policeman shot dead in Grassy Park

01 December 2022 - 21:17 By TimesLIVE
A police constable, 26, was shot dead when he and his partner accosted an armed suspect in Grassy Park on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
A police constable, 26, was shot dead when he and his partner accosted an armed suspect in Grassy Park on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A 26-year-old police constable was shot and killed in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased and his partner reacted to information  about an armed suspect in Blackbird Avenue in Grassy Park at about 5.45pm.

During an altercation with the suspect, the constable sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, while his partner escaped the incident unharmed, police spokesperson Col Andre Traut said.

The suspect fled the crime scene.

Traut said crime scene experts and detectives were gathering evidence at the scene and the Hawks will lead the investigation.

Traut said Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile has deployed additional members and resources to hunt down the suspect.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Bloodied ID card links KZN cop arrested for ANC councillor's death to another shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was arrested earlier for the killing of an ANC councillor was linked by a bloodied appointment card to another ...
News
6 days ago

Durban cop accused of shooting his two lovers asks magistrate to recuse herself

The bail application for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing two women romantically linked to him was postponed after his attorney ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mabopane community arrest suspect implicated in cop killing

The community of Mabopane outside Pretoria have carried out a citizen arrest and nabbed one of three men implicated in a house robbery and fatal ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...