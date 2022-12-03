“The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe and all the drivers ran away. Through the assistance of law-abiding citizens, Maphosa was arrested in the area while attempting to flee.”
Maluleke said the Hawks had also arrested Raymond Sibusiso Tshabalala, the suspected mastermind of the vehicle theft syndicate, in Gauteng. but he had skipped bail.
Maphosa, who was denied bail, was handed a four-year jail sentence for breaking into business premises and 15 years for theft of motor vehicles. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man jailed for 19 years for theft of cars worth R3.235m
Image: Supplied
A 36-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to 19 years for stealing six vehicles from a Ford dealership.
The Musina regional court sentenced Tsununu Ahmad Maphosa on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Maphosa and his accomplices broke into a Ford dealership in Phalaborwa and stole two Ford Everests and four Ford Rangers worth R3.235m in December 2017.
“The matter was immediately reported to the police and a case was opened and referred to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit.
“An intensive investigation was conducted and it resulted in the recovery of five of the six stolen motor vehicles in Masisi area near the Limpopo River on the day they were reported stolen,” said Maluleke.
Ex-municipal manager bust for 'splurging public funds on luxury German car'
“The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe and all the drivers ran away. Through the assistance of law-abiding citizens, Maphosa was arrested in the area while attempting to flee.”
Maluleke said the Hawks had also arrested Raymond Sibusiso Tshabalala, the suspected mastermind of the vehicle theft syndicate, in Gauteng. but he had skipped bail.
Maphosa, who was denied bail, was handed a four-year jail sentence for breaking into business premises and 15 years for theft of motor vehicles. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Cape Town taxi driver arrested for allegedly extorting money from motorist
Cash-in-transit driver who ‘vanished with R2m’ nabbed three years later
Jewellery thief sentenced to 56 years in jail for theft and co-accused’s murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos