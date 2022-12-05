South Africa

Severe storms expected in Gauteng, other parts of the country on Monday

It will be a wet week in most parts of South Africa, weather service warns

05 December 2022 - 10:20
The weather service says wet weather will persist in the days ahead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible severe thunderstorms which could cause localised flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told TimesLIVE on Monday there is also a possibility of hailstorms, which could be experienced in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.

“Flash floods and heavy rainfall are expected in the afternoon and might cause flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements,” Thobela said.

Thunderstorms with showers and isolated showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week in most parts of the country.

TimesLIVE

