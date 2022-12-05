The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible severe thunderstorms which could cause localised flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.
Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told TimesLIVE on Monday there is also a possibility of hailstorms, which could be experienced in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.
“Flash floods and heavy rainfall are expected in the afternoon and might cause flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements,” Thobela said.
Thunderstorms with showers and isolated showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week in most parts of the country.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Severe storms expected in Gauteng, other parts of the country on Monday
It will be a wet week in most parts of South Africa, weather service warns
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible severe thunderstorms which could cause localised flooding in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday.
Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told TimesLIVE on Monday there is also a possibility of hailstorms, which could be experienced in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.
“Flash floods and heavy rainfall are expected in the afternoon and might cause flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements,” Thobela said.
Thunderstorms with showers and isolated showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week in most parts of the country.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Climate change to blame for white butterflies' early appearance in Joburg: expert
WATCH | Motorists loot overturned truck on Durban freeway
Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and Mpumalanga
Ship owner wants R5m in damages for SA Weather Service’s missing storm warning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos