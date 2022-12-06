South Africa

Several Joburg suburbs plunged into darkness as storm damages electricity infrastructure

City Power says close to 2,000 outage calls logged after the storm on Monday afternoon

06 December 2022 - 10:22
City Power infrastructure damaged during the storm on Monday afternoon.
City Power infrastructure damaged during the storm on Monday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

Heavy storms have damaged electricity infrastructure in parts of Johannesburg leaving a number of suburbs without power.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the storm uprooted poles and flooded transformer chambers, with toppled trees falling onto electricity lines and overhead cables causing power outages in some areas. 

“City Power is under tremendous pressure as we deal with the backlogs as a result of the heavy thunderstorms. We opened this morning with about 2,500 outage calls from customers affected across the City of Joburg,” Mangena said. 

He said the hardest-hit areas include Hursthill, Roodepoort, Midrand, Randburg and Lenasia, where heavy storms have damaged some electricity infrastructure including overhead cables.

Mangena said their response times were delayed both last night and this morning, as they struggled to “navigate through flooded streets, damaged roads, and trees blown into the roads”.

Some of the City Power infrastructure that was damaged during the storm on Monday afternoon. This is in 2nd Avenue in Kew, Bramley.
Some of the City Power infrastructure that was damaged during the storm on Monday afternoon. This is in 2nd Avenue in Kew, Bramley.
Image: Supplied

He has appealed for patience and co-operation from customers as they attend to the challenges across the city.

“We also expect lots of cable faults and equipment failures in days to come after the thunderstorms because most were exposed during the soil erosion that happened, some mini substations were submerged, others with moisture building in, which may only be seen days after the thunderstorms,” he said. 

Mangena said they have increased their resources in all the regions to work on the backlogs.

He urged residents to receive further updates from their councillors' WhatsApp groups or follow @CitypowerJHB on Twitter.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng

Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

Trees toppled, walls collapsed and roads flooded as storms wreak havoc in Joburg

Clean-up operations are underway in several parts of Johannesburg after severe storms on Monday afternoon which left a trail of destruction.
News
4 hours ago

Death toll in Jukskei River drowning tragedy rises to nine

Nine people lost their lives after they were swept away in a flash flood during a baptism at the Jukskei River, near Sandton, Johannesburg, on ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng South Africa
  2. Trees toppled, walls collapsed and roads flooded as storms wreak havoc in Joburg South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  2. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  3. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa
  4. ‘Ramaphosa is tired of all the infighting’ Politics
  5. Surfers falling sick, businesses suffering as new ST water tests show critical ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar