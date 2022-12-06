Heavy storms have damaged electricity infrastructure in parts of Johannesburg leaving a number of suburbs without power.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the storm uprooted poles and flooded transformer chambers, with toppled trees falling onto electricity lines and overhead cables causing power outages in some areas.
“City Power is under tremendous pressure as we deal with the backlogs as a result of the heavy thunderstorms. We opened this morning with about 2,500 outage calls from customers affected across the City of Joburg,” Mangena said.
He said the hardest-hit areas include Hursthill, Roodepoort, Midrand, Randburg and Lenasia, where heavy storms have damaged some electricity infrastructure including overhead cables.
Mangena said their response times were delayed both last night and this morning, as they struggled to “navigate through flooded streets, damaged roads, and trees blown into the roads”.
Several Joburg suburbs plunged into darkness as storm damages electricity infrastructure
City Power says close to 2,000 outage calls logged after the storm on Monday afternoon
Image: Supplied
Heavy storms have damaged electricity infrastructure in parts of Johannesburg leaving a number of suburbs without power.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the storm uprooted poles and flooded transformer chambers, with toppled trees falling onto electricity lines and overhead cables causing power outages in some areas.
“City Power is under tremendous pressure as we deal with the backlogs as a result of the heavy thunderstorms. We opened this morning with about 2,500 outage calls from customers affected across the City of Joburg,” Mangena said.
He said the hardest-hit areas include Hursthill, Roodepoort, Midrand, Randburg and Lenasia, where heavy storms have damaged some electricity infrastructure including overhead cables.
Mangena said their response times were delayed both last night and this morning, as they struggled to “navigate through flooded streets, damaged roads, and trees blown into the roads”.
Image: Supplied
He has appealed for patience and co-operation from customers as they attend to the challenges across the city.
“We also expect lots of cable faults and equipment failures in days to come after the thunderstorms because most were exposed during the soil erosion that happened, some mini substations were submerged, others with moisture building in, which may only be seen days after the thunderstorms,” he said.
Mangena said they have increased their resources in all the regions to work on the backlogs.
He urged residents to receive further updates from their councillors' WhatsApp groups or follow @CitypowerJHB on Twitter.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng
Trees toppled, walls collapsed and roads flooded as storms wreak havoc in Joburg
Death toll in Jukskei River drowning tragedy rises to nine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos