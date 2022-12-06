Soccer

Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury

06 December 2022 - 10:19 By Reuters
Neymar of Brazil gestures to his family after the 4-1 World Cup last-16 victory against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Neymar of Brazil gestures to his family after the 4-1 World Cup last-16 victory against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter.

Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on November 24.

“The night I got injured was hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head — doubts, fears — but I had the support of my teammates and my family,” he said, adding he had cried that evening.

“I had to find strength where there wasn't any.”

He thanked his fans for their messages of support and Brazil's medical team for their work on his recovery, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in Monday's match.

Brazil face Croatia in their quarterfinal on Friday. The east Europeans beat Japan on penalties after Monday's earlier last-16 tie ended 1-1.

READ MORE

Sublime Brazil crush South Korea with attacking samba masterclass

World Cup favourites Brazil produced a performance to delight fans and terrify potential opponents on Monday as they ripped through South Korea with ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Keeper Kivakovic hero of the shoot-out as Croatia beat Japan on penalties

Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Today's last-16 World Cup fixtures: Africa's last hope Morocco meet Spain

Tuesday's last-16 World Cup fixtures.
Sport
2 hours ago

Morocco's 'avocado head' Regragui plots another World Cup shock

Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures: Senegal, France, England learn fate Soccer
  2. Bulls appeal for information that might lead to tracing Awol player Nkosi Rugby
  3. Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report Soccer
  4. Bok star Sbu Nkosi 'located', but Bulls deny knowing where he is Rugby
  5. Kevin Lerena's challenge ends in third-round defeat against Daniel Dubois Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar