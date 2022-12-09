South Africa

UIF commissioner opens case against guard who ‘asked bribe’ from him

Maruping calls on labour centre officials to report criminality

09 December 2022 - 18:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping.
Image: Supplied

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping has opened a criminal case with the police against a private security guard who allegedly solicited a R400 bribe from him to expedite a benefit claim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Maruping was on a working visit to the Soshanguve labour centre disguised as an ordinary citizen.

Maruping wanted to have a first-hand account of the challenges and customer experience offered to citizens in the area with a view to improving service delivery.

When Maruping arrived, a private security guard, unaware of who he was, allegedly indicated to him that the centre had stopped capturing claims for the year.  She then allegedly requested R400 from Maruping to facilitate assistance from government officials at the labour centre.

“The commissioner allowed the entire process to unfold and then reported the incident to the labour centre manager, who immediately had the security guard removed from the premises.

“He subsequently opened a criminal case against the officer at the Soshanguve police station (Case 101/12/2022),” UIF spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said.

Maruping condemned the practice of paying and taking bribes for government services that are free to citizens.

“As the UIF we have a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, extortion, bribery or any related criminal practices. All services of the UIF are free and should not be paid for. I am warning officials working at labour centres to desist from taking bribes,” Maruping said.

Maruping has called on UIF clients and staff to come forward and report any form of corruption at labour centres.

