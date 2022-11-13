UIF blew R221m training people who had jobs
Senior official says training all 61,000 food handlers in the country would have cost less than a third of the money spent
13 November 2022 - 00:04
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has blown R221m in three months training 14,771 people who were already in jobs...
UIF blew R221m training people who had jobs
Senior official says training all 61,000 food handlers in the country would have cost less than a third of the money spent
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has blown R221m in three months training 14,771 people who were already in jobs...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos