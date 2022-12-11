South Africa

Pit bulls 'victims of ignorance', says dog rescue centre

Pit bulls are victims of ignorance, says Neeri Naidoo of the Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment Centre

11 December 2022 - 13:04 By Lwazi Hlangu
Dheshni Moodley from Phoenix Animals Care and Treatment Centre poses with Gunther at the annual Christmas Extravaganza at the Lions Club of Durban North. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dheshni Moodley from Phoenix Animals Care and Treatment Centre poses with Gunther at the annual Christmas Extravaganza at the Lions Club of Durban North. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

You can teach an old dog new tricks. That is the message the Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment Centre sought to spread on Saturday during the annu al Christmas Extravaganza at the Lions Club in Durban North.

“(This is the) first big event since Covid-19. Each and every year we host a Christmas Extravaganza to raise funds for our animals in the communities and townships we work with and help to home our dogs,” said co-founder Neeri Naidoo.

Besides raising funds, the centre uses the event to showcase the dogs in the hope they will be adopted.

The Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment Centre is a rescue organisation that deals with adult dogs. Naidoo said they focus on adult dogs because they are sometimes misunderstood and overlooked as people tend to choose puppies.

“We aim to home the adult dogs and we prove that you can teach an old dog new tricks,” she said.

Naidoo said they were unable to accommodate more dogs at the moment due to the scare concerning power breeds and pit bulls which had led to owners “dumping” dogs at the centre.

ANALYSIS | Pit bull attacks in South Africa: a historian sheds light on the matter

Is the pit bull a dangerous dog or is it being scapegoated? asks Sandra Swart.
Ideas
1 week ago

“Our theme for this adoption is ‘home one, help one’ which means if we home one animal, we are in a position to help another animal. We feed about 600 animals on a daily basis and we hope that people will come along with food,” she said.

Pit bulls have been a subject of a countrywide debate on whether they should be banned after numerous attacks on people, mostly children.

Naidoo said pit bulls are actually good with children but owners often do not educate themselves enough about the breed which leads to terrible outcomes. 

“The issue is that throughout ages and centuries people have always created violence through ignorance and fear and fearmongering. If people actually choose to educate themselves about the breed and about the actual statistics in this world they understand that there is absolutely nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

“ Any dog can be dangerous if not raised correctly and not socialised well.”

She said pit bulls were victims of their owners' ignorance and the owners should be held accountable for the actions of their dogs. 

What pit bull owners need to do differently to prevent attacks

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has provided tips to owners to prevent attacks by the dogs.
News
2 weeks ago

“I advise owners out there to sterilise their pets especially if you own power breeds. Vaccinate them and socialise them and if you don’t know anything about the breed don’t get one.”

The centre is “pro-life”.

“We have animals that live with amputees. We have animals who’ve had their eyes removed because of illnesses, we have animals with cancer and they are getting chemotherapy. The only time we put an animal down is when their quality of life is affected,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Pit bull ‘grabbed toddler by the throat’

People have described the horror of seeing a toddler seized by the throat by a pit bull on Wednesday on a smallholding in Gonubie, East London.
News
2 weeks ago

Hefty jail term for man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker in pet theft

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker during the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Owner of pit bulls who killed Free State toddler granted bail

The 30-year-old arrested in connection with the death of three-year-old Keketso Saule made his second appearance at the Hennenman magistrate’s court ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  3. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. Postbank’s fraud crisis deepens with R150m already lost to theft News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail