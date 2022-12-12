The department said the province was experiencing seasonal summer rain.
Chaos on Durban roads as heavy downpours lash city
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Heavy downpours in greater Durban on Sunday night into Monday morning have resulted in several major roads becoming flooded overnight.
The provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department appealed to residents to use verified platforms for weather-related updates, like the South African Weather Service.
“The circulation of old videos and images causes unnecessary panic,” it said.
Heavy rain is expected to continue over many parts of KwaZulu-Natal into this week.
"We are urging our communities, especially those that are near rivers or are in low areas, to carefully guard their situation and seek shelter on higher ground. We also appeal to motorists and pedestrians not to cross low-lying bridges or flooded walkways.”
