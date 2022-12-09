South Africa

Joburg EMS overstretched as rescue efforts continue in flood-hit areas

09 December 2022 - 13:33
Joburg EMS rescued three people trapped in a house in Kliptown, Soweto.
Joburg EMS rescued three people trapped in a house in Kliptown, Soweto.
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) teams have been deployed to several parts of the city where flooding has been reported.

Flash floods were reported in parts of Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, and parts of Soweto, where heavy rains fell on Thursday night and Friday morning. Several main roads in Johannesburg were flooded

According to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo, an 88-year-old woman was rescued in Naledi, Soweto, after a wall collapsed. The woman was taken to hospital.

“It is suspected that she might have swallowed dirty water. Other occupants in the house are OK,” Khumalo said.

The teams also rescued an elderly woman and two men from another flooded house in Kliptown, Soweto. 

An elderly woman and two men were rescued by EMS from a flooded house in Kliptown.
An elderly woman and two men were rescued by EMS from a flooded house in Kliptown.
Image: Supplied

In a separate incident, Khumalo said another house was under water in Kliptown and the EMS aquatic team were on the way to assist.

In the early hours of Friday EMS personnel rescued several motorists, especially in areas west of the city, where they were trapped in their vehicles on flooded roads.

“Our teams managed to rescue people who were stuck in their vehicles around Florida Lake,” Khumalo said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Driving tips that could save your life during flash flooding

With reports of further flooding and severe storm warnings persisting — particularly in KZN, Gauteng and the Free State — any body of water on a road ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Wet weekend on the cards for Gauteng

Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.
News
7 hours ago

Jukskei baptism tragedy: Search for missing victims enters day 6

The search for victims swept away by flash floods during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River continues.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...