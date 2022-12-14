South Africa

Doctor charged with rape of patient at hospital consulting rooms

14 December 2022 - 18:40 By TimesLIVE
The doctor charged with raping a patient at Mount Ayliff Hospital will remain in custody until his bail application next week.
The doctor charged with raping a patient at Mount Ayliff Hospital will remain in custody until his bail application next week.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 37-year-old medical doctor appeared in the eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.

The doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient inside a consulting room at the Mount Ayliff Hospital last Thursday.

“It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention. When the nurse left her with the doctor, he locked the door and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

He said when the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked.

When the alleged rapist opened, the patient ran out, visibly shaking and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who had accompanied her to the hospital.

The court postponed the case until next Wednesday for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five life terms and 42 years for Soweto serial rapist

Katlego Mabote was sentenced to five life terms and 42 years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday for rapes in Soweto between 2007 ...
News
1 day ago

Bishop Zondo's rape trial postponed to next year

The Bishop Zondo rape trial has been postponed to January due to a delay verifying if the evidence of an alleged victim had been correctly ...
News
1 week ago

Bulgarian link suspected as Hawks net ATM fraudsters in Cape Town

Two Congolese nationals in South Africa on refugee status were nabbed on Saturday with a card cloning device
News
6 hours ago

Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder

Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  4. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News
  5. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...