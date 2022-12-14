A 37-year-old medical doctor appeared in the eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.
The doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient inside a consulting room at the Mount Ayliff Hospital last Thursday.
“It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention. When the nurse left her with the doctor, he locked the door and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
He said when the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked.
When the alleged rapist opened, the patient ran out, visibly shaking and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who had accompanied her to the hospital.
The court postponed the case until next Wednesday for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Doctor charged with rape of patient at hospital consulting rooms
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
A 37-year-old medical doctor appeared in the eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.
The doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient inside a consulting room at the Mount Ayliff Hospital last Thursday.
“It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention. When the nurse left her with the doctor, he locked the door and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
He said when the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked.
When the alleged rapist opened, the patient ran out, visibly shaking and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who had accompanied her to the hospital.
The court postponed the case until next Wednesday for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Five life terms and 42 years for Soweto serial rapist
Bishop Zondo's rape trial postponed to next year
Bulgarian link suspected as Hawks net ATM fraudsters in Cape Town
Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos