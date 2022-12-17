Unroadworthy public transport is putting road users' lives at risk.
Nationwide traffic campaign launched as holiday traffic volumes peak
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Unroadworthy public transport is putting road users' lives at risk.
This is according to national transport department director-general James Mwale, who was speaking during a roadblock at uMvoti plaza, north of Durban, at the launch of a national road safety awareness campaign in the run-up to the festive season traffic peak.
“We have a situation where some of the vehicles are not fit. Some are overloaded. I think it's important passengers are aware of how to deal with instances where a driver is speeding and r or driving under the influence and any other traffic violations,” said Mwale.
Pamphlets were handed out to passengers so they know what to do regarding reporting errant drivers.
“Awareness is as important as enforcement,” said Mwale.
The nationwide campaign was launched by transport minister Fikile Mbalula. It is aimed at vehicle and driver fitness as well as awareness of pedestrians.
“In KZN in particular, there is a big problem with trucks. We have dedicated a programme which will be rolled out by RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation),” said Mwale.
KwaDukuza municipality mayor Lindile Nhaca said they were pleased with the operation and ready to play their part in ensuring motorists and pedestrians abide by the traffic rules.
“We are saying no to drinking and driving and no to reckless driving. We want to see our people enjoying the festive season without any road calamities,” she said.
KwaZulu-Natal liquor authority senior manager Carol Mbhele, called on the public to drink responsibly.
TimesLIVE
